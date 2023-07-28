Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 15 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .243.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 105th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- In 58.7% of his games this year (54 of 92), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (19.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 40.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.7%.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|48
|.295
|AVG
|.196
|.374
|OBP
|.278
|.584
|SLG
|.423
|19
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|24
|53/19
|K/BB
|56/19
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wesneski starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
