After exiting in the round of 16 of the Wimbledon in his last tournament (losing to Christopher Eubanks), Stefanos Tsitsipas will open the Mifel Open against John Isner (in the round of 16). At +175, Tsitsipas is the current favorite to win this tournament at Cabo Sports Complex.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Mifel Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 Mifel Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Tsitsipas' Next Match

In the round of 16 of the Mifel Open, on Wednesday, August 2 (at 9:00 PM ET), Tsitsipas will face Isner.

Tsitsipas is listed at -375 to win his next matchup against Isner. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1000

Mifel Open odds to win: +175

Want to bet on Tsitsipas? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Tsitsipas Stats

Tsitsipas is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 43-ranked Eubanks, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Tsitsipas is 45-20 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

Tsitsipas is 24-11 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 65 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Tsitsipas has averaged 26.6 games.

On hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 35 matches over the past year, and 25.5 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has won 86% of his games on serve, and 22% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has won 86.3% of his games on serve and 20.8% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.