Arthur Fils will face Alexander Zverev in the Hamburg European Open semifinals on Saturday, July 29.

In this Semifinal matchup, Zverev is the favorite (-375) against Fils (+270) .

Arthur Fils vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 29

Saturday, July 29 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Arthur Fils vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 78.9% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Alexander Zverev +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +500 Odds to Win Tournament -160 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 61.5% 41 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59

Arthur Fils vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Fils eliminated No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-0, 6-4.

Zverev was victorious 6-3, 6-4 versus Luca van Assche in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In his 29 matches over the past year across all court types, Fils has played an average of 21.4 games (20.7 in best-of-three matches).

Fils has played 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.2 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his 42 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Zverev is averaging 26.0 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.2% of those games.

Zverev has averaged 24.1 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set in 22 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Fils and Zverev have not matched up on the court.

