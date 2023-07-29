The Chicago Cubs (52-51) will aim to keep a seven-game winning streak alive when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Jameson Taillon (4-6, 5.75 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Wainwright (3-4) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 7.31, a 1.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.924.

He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.

In 12 starts this season, Wainwright has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Adam Wainwright vs. Cubs

The Cubs have scored 509 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They are batting .254 for the campaign with 117 home runs, 17th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 11-for-18 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in three innings this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 83 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.75, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.

Taillon heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Taillon will try to prolong a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Jameson Taillon vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.432) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (146) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are sixth in the league with 925 total hits and 10th in MLB play scoring 499 runs.

In 8 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Cardinals this season, Taillon has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP while his opponents are batting .324.

