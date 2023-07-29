After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 110 hits, batting .284 this season with 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Arenado has gotten a hit in 71 of 100 games this season (71.0%), including 32 multi-hit games (32.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 42 games this year (42.0%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (21.0%).

He has scored in 40 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .319 AVG .252 .368 OBP .299 .535 SLG .500 21 XBH 23 9 HR 13 36 RBI 41 35/15 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings