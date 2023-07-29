The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .243 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 105th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 93 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.4% of those games.

In 20.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has driven in a run in 34 games this season (36.6%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .294 AVG .196 .371 OBP .278 .582 SLG .423 20 XBH 18 12 HR 10 41 RBI 24 55/19 K/BB 56/19 4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings