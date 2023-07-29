The field for the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities will include Patrick Rodgers. The event takes place from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Rodgers at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Rodgers has finished under par eight times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Rodgers has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 25 -7 277 0 19 3 5 $2.9M

3M Open Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Rodgers has had an average finishing position of 36th.

Rodgers has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Rodgers has played in the past year has been 131 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 65 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Rodgers was better than 97% of the field (averaging 4.08 strokes).

Rodgers carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Rodgers carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Rodgers' 15 birdies or better on the 65 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that last tournament, Rodgers' performance on the 65 par-4s included a bogey or worse 23 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Rodgers finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on 11 of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.3.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Rodgers fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Rodgers Odds to Win: +4500

