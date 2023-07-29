Red Sox vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (56-48) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (56-47) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Giants, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (6-2) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (3-0) will answer the bell for the Giants.
Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Red Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have won 24 out of the 43 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Boston has a record of 15-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Boston has scored 519 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.
- The Giants have come away with 23 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Francisco has been victorious 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (469 total), San Francisco is the 15th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|Mets
|W 8-6
|James Paxton vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|W 6-1
|Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 25
|Braves
|W 7-1
|John Schreiber vs Charlie Morton
|July 26
|Braves
|W 5-3
|Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider
|July 28
|@ Giants
|W 3-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Logan Webb
|July 29
|@ Giants
|-
|James Paxton vs Ryan Walker
|July 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling
|July 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Brayan Bello vs George Kirby
|August 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Bryce Miller
|August 2
|@ Mariners
|-
|James Paxton vs Logan Gilbert
|August 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|@ Nationals
|L 6-1
|Scott Alexander vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 24
|@ Tigers
|L 5-1
|Ross Stripling vs Tarik Skubal
|July 25
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Alex Cobb vs Tayler Scott
|July 26
|Athletics
|W 8-3
|Ryan Walker vs Freddy Tarnok
|July 28
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Logan Webb vs Kutter Crawford
|July 29
|Red Sox
|-
|Ryan Walker vs James Paxton
|July 30
|Red Sox
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Brayan Bello
|July 31
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Merrill Kelly
|August 1
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Wood vs Zac Gallen
|August 2
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Logan Webb vs Tommy Henry
|August 3
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Brandon Pfaadt
