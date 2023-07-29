Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler O'Neill and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs and Jameson Taillon on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .252 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (24 of 36), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 36 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 36 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.229
|.345
|OBP
|.308
|.415
|SLG
|.329
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|17/5
|K/BB
|25/8
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (4-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.75, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.