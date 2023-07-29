The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras and his .655 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .248 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 77th in slugging.

In 48 of 87 games this year (55.2%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (34.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .250 AVG .247 .335 OBP .353 .426 SLG .430 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 40/16 K/BB 41/20 4 SB 1

