On Sunday, Andrew Knizner (.618 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .237 with six doubles, eight home runs and four walks.

Knizner has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (17.1%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Knizner has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this season (14 of 41), with more than one RBI five times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.6%.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .246 AVG .229 .258 OBP .260 .492 SLG .443 7 XBH 7 4 HR 4 14 RBI 9 18/1 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings