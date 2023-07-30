The Chicago Sky (9-15) will host the Phoenix Mercury (6-17) after losing five home games in a row. The matchup starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mercury matchup.

Sky vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily

ESPN3 and AZFamily Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Sky have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Mercury have put together a 7-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Phoenix has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).

A total of 10 out of the Sky's 23 games this season have hit the over.

The Mercury and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 22 times this season.

