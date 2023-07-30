On Sunday, Tyler O'Neill (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .252 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 36 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 36 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (16.7%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .283 AVG .229 .345 OBP .308 .415 SLG .329 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 17/5 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings