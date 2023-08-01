On Tuesday, August 1, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (54-53) visit Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +110. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.13 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (6-6, 4.38 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 41, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 33-23 (winning 58.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Cardinals have come away with 20 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win eight times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 23rd 4th

