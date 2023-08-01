Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins and Pablo Lopez on August 1 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 80th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 94 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.1% of them.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 19 of them (20.2%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has had an RBI in 34 games this year (36.2%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (19.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 39.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.290
|AVG
|.196
|.374
|OBP
|.278
|.574
|SLG
|.423
|20
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|24
|56/21
|K/BB
|56/19
|4
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.13), 19th in WHIP (1.142), and fifth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
