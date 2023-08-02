Wednesday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (47-61) taking on the Minnesota Twins (55-53) at 7:45 PM ET (on August 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (9-7) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (1-0).

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (505 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule