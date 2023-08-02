The St. Louis Cardinals (47-61) host the Minnesota Twins (55-53) at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (9-7) for the Twins and Dakota Hudson (1-0) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (9-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (1-0, 4.19 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson (1-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In seven appearances this season, he has compiled a 4.19 ERA and averages 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .300 against him.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will hand the ball to Ryan (9-7) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.06 and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

In 21 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.

