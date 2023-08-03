Lars Nootbaar -- batting .455 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .279 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 48 walks.

Nootbaar will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with three homers in his last games.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 51 of 77 games this season (66.2%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (26.0%).

In 10 games this season, he has homered (13.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (36.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.4%).

In 39 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .265 AVG .293 .364 OBP .395 .419 SLG .469 9 XBH 16 6 HR 5 17 RBI 19 28/23 K/BB 41/25 3 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings