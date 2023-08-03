Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nolan Arenado (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 112 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .279 with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 18th in slugging.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in 73 of 104 games this year (70.2%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (30.8%).
- He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (41.3%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (20.2%).
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (39.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.305
|AVG
|.252
|.355
|OBP
|.299
|.510
|SLG
|.500
|22
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|41
|38/16
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Gray (4-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.14 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks ninth, 1.261 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.