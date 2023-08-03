Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.460) and OPS (.825) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 69 of 105 games this year (65.7%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (34.3%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 34 games this season (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (48 of 105), with two or more runs 13 times (12.4%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .273 AVG .282 .383 OBP .347 .460 SLG .460 19 XBH 20 9 HR 9 28 RBI 28 58/34 K/BB 44/22 5 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings