Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- O'Neill will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers during his last games.
- In 27 of 39 games this season (69.2%) O'Neill has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (10.3%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 39 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.281
|AVG
|.229
|.343
|OBP
|.308
|.484
|SLG
|.329
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|20/6
|K/BB
|25/8
|0
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Gray (4-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.14), 36th in WHIP (1.261), and 29th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
