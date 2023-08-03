The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks while batting .249.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 50 of 90 games this season (55.6%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (26.7%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.0% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has driven home a run in 27 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 34.4% of his games this season (31 of 90), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .252 AVG .247 .335 OBP .353 .415 SLG .430 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 44/16 K/BB 41/20 5 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings