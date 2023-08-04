After advancing to the quarterfinals at the Citi Open (before being knocked out by Tallon Griekspoor in his last match), Jeffrey John Wolf will begin play in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the round of 64. Wolf currently has +12500 odds to win this tournament at Sobeys Stadium.

Wolf at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Wolf's Next Match

Wolf will face Davidovich Fokina in the round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Monday, August 7 at 11:00 AM ET.

Wolf Stats

Wolf is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Citi Open, to No. 37-ranked Griekspoor, 5-7, 4-6.

Wolf is 33-26 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Wolf is 24-17 on hard courts over the past year.

In his 59 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Wolf has averaged 24.3 games.

In his 41 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Wolf has averaged 24.5 games.

Over the past year, Wolf has won 81.5% of his service games, and he has won 22.4% of his return games.

On hard courts, Wolf, over the past year, has been victorious in 81.5% of his service games and 22.4% of his return games.

