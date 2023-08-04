Nolan Gorman -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 4 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .240 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 111th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 95 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (34 of 95), with more than one RBI 18 times (18.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 37 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .287 AVG .196 .377 OBP .278 .567 SLG .423 20 XBH 18 12 HR 10 41 RBI 24 58/22 K/BB 56/19 4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings