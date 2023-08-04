On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .189 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .455. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

In 65.1% of his 106 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

In 13.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (16.0%).

In 48 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .267 AVG .282 .377 OBP .347 .450 SLG .460 19 XBH 20 9 HR 9 28 RBI 28 60/34 K/BB 44/22 5 SB 4

