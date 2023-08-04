The Chicago Sky (10-15) will lean on Kahleah Copper (ninth in WNBA, 18.8 points per game) to help them knock off Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 21.8) and the Dallas Wings (15-11) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings are 14-11-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Chicago has covered the spread four times this year (4-0 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

A total of 11 out of the Wings' 25 games this season have gone over the point total.

So far this season, 11 out of the Sky's 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.