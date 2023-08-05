Japan vs. Norway: Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 5
With a spot in the 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinals at stake, Japan and Norway meet at 4:00 AM ET on Saturday, August 5. Japan enter the match on the back of finishing second in Group C, while Norway was the runner-up in Group A.
The moneyline odds for Japan to advance are -128. The odds for Norway to do so are +378. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is currently -159, and the over is +120.
Bet on the result of Japan vs. Norway at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Japan vs. Norway Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 4:00 AM ET
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Japan Moneyline: -128
- Norway Moneyline: +378
Japan vs. Norway World Cup Betting Insights
- These teams score 5.7 goals per game combined, 3.2 more than this match's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 0.3 goals per game, 2.2 fewer than this match's over/under.
- Japan has been listed as a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this tournament, and went 2-0-0 in those games.
- Japan has played as a moneyline favorite of -128 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.
- Norway has not played a game this tournament as an underdog.
- Norway has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +378 odds on them winning this game.
Japan World Cup Stats
Norway World Cup Stats
- Sophie Roman Haug has scored three goals for Norway in Women's World Cup (three games).
- In Women's World Cup, Guro Reiten has one goal (in three matches) and one assist.
- In Women's World Cup play, Caroline Graham Hansen has one goal (but zero assists).
- In Women's World Cup, Vilde Boe Risa has one assist (but zero goals).
Take your pick for Japan vs. Norway on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Japan vs. Norway Recent Performance
- Japan went 4-2-3 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +3. This year, its record is 6-0-3 against fellow World Cup squads (+17 goal differential).
- Japan met Spain in its last match and earned a win by a final score of 4-0. It won despite being outshot by two in the match, nine to seven.
- Norway was 4-1-5 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 12 goals and conceding 20. This year, its record is 1-3-3 against fellow World Cup squads (11 goals scored, 10 allowed).
- On July 30 in its most recent action, Norway recorded a 6-0 win over the Philippines, while registering 24 more shots than the Philippines.
Japan Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Ayaka Yamashita
|27
|1
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Risa Shimizu
|27
|2
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Moeka Minami
|24
|3
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Saki Kumagai
|32
|4
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Shiori Miyake
|27
|5
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Hina Sugita
|26
|6
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Hinata Miyazawa
|23
|7
|Mynavi Sendai Ladies (Japan)
|Hikaru Naomoto
|29
|8
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Riko Ueki
|24
|9
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Fuka Nagano
|24
|10
|Liverpool LFC (England)
|Mina Tanaka
|29
|11
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Hana Takahashi
|23
|12
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Jun Endo
|23
|13
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Yui Hasegawa
|26
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Aoba Fujino
|19
|15
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Honoka Hayashi
|25
|16
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Kiko Seike
|26
|17
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Momoko Tanaka
|23
|18
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Miyabi Moriya
|26
|19
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Maika Hamano
|19
|20
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Chika Hirao
|26
|21
|Albirex Niigata (Japan)
|Remina Chiba
|24
|22
|JEF United Ichihara Chiba (Japan)
|Rion Ishikawa
|20
|23
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Norway Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Cecilie Fiskerstrand
|27
|1
|Lillestrom SK Kvinner (Norway)
|Anja Sonstevold
|31
|2
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Sara Horte
|22
|3
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Tuva Hansen
|26
|4
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Guro Bergsvand
|29
|5
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Maren Mjelde
|33
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ingrid Syrstad Engen
|25
|7
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Vilde Boe Risa
|28
|8
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Karina Saevik
|27
|9
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|28
|10
|-
|Guro Reiten
|29
|11
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Guro Pettersen
|31
|12
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Thea Bjelde
|23
|13
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Ada Hegerberg
|28
|14
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Amalie Eikeland
|27
|15
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Mathilde Harviken
|21
|16
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Julie Blakstad
|21
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Frida Maanum
|24
|18
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Marit Bratberg Lund
|25
|19
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Emilie Haavi
|31
|20
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Anna Josendal
|22
|21
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Sophie Roman Haug
|24
|22
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Aurora Mikalsen
|27
|23
|SK Brann (Norway)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.