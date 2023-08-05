Juan Soto and Freddie Freeman are among the players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers play at PETCO Park on Saturday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 147 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .340/.417/.595 on the season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 3-for-5 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 1 5 1 vs. Reds Jul. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 66 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.387/.575 on the year.

Betts takes an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (8-8) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.286), and third in K/9 (11.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 30 5.0 4 1 0 9 4 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 6.0 2 1 1 4 5 at Blue Jays Jul. 20 5.0 5 1 1 4 7 at Phillies Jul. 15 5.0 3 0 0 7 3 vs. Mets Jul. 8 6.0 1 0 0 11 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soto Stats

Soto has 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 71 RBI (105 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.424/.532 on the season.

Soto hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with a double, five home runs, six walks and 11 RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Aug. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Rockies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

