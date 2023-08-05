Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dylan Carlson -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 5 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .226 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Carlson has gotten a hit in 36 of 69 games this season (52.2%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (13.0%).
- He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Carlson has had at least one RBI in 24.6% of his games this year (17 of 69), with two or more RBI seven times (10.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 games this year (31.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.222
|AVG
|.231
|.311
|OBP
|.333
|.350
|SLG
|.330
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.51 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (1-0) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
