Michael Grove will be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they take on Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres are ninth in MLB play with 143 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

San Diego's .415 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

San Diego ranks 13th in runs scored with 508 (4.6 per game).

The Padres' .328 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Padres strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

San Diego's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

San Diego's 3.75 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Padres pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.263).

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers have hit 175 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.

Los Angeles ranks third in the majors with a .457 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 613.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of 1.273 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

The Padres will send Blake Snell (8-8) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.

Snell enters this game with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Snell will look to build on a 14-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

He has had eight appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Grove (2-3) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed 10 hits in six innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Grove has not earned a quality start in 11 starts this season.

In 11 starts, Grove has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Blake Snell Cody Bradford 7/31/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Seth Lugo Austin Gomber 8/1/2023 Rockies W 8-5 Away Pedro Avila Peter Lambert 8/2/2023 Rockies W 11-1 Away Nick Martínez Kyle Freeland 8/4/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Home Yu Darvish Bobby Miller 8/5/2023 Dodgers - Home Blake Snell Michael Grove 8/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Rich Hill Lance Lynn 8/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Seth Lugo Tony Gonsolin 8/8/2023 Mariners - Away Joe Musgrove Logan Gilbert 8/9/2023 Mariners - Away Yu Darvish Bryan Woo 8/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Blake Snell Merrill Kelly

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Lance Lynn Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres W 10-5 Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres - Away Michael Grove Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres - Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres - Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Julio Urías - 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bobby Miller Brandon Pfaadt 8/10/2023 Rockies - Home Emmet Sheehan Ty Blach

