Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 5 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

O'Neill will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 28 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year (22.5%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .279 AVG .229 .338 OBP .308 .471 SLG .329 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 5 RBI 7 20/6 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings