Zack Thompson will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB action with 156 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis' .433 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals' .258 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (525 total).

The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.448).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Thompson will start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.

The 25-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 15 appearances so far.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Twins L 3-2 Home Miles Mikolas Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies L 9-4 Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies W 6-2 Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies - Home Zack Thompson Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays - Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Shane McClanahan 8/10/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals - Away Adam Wainwright Zack Greinke 8/12/2023 Royals - Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans

