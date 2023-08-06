The Chicago Sky (10-15) will turn to Kahleah Copper (ninth in WNBA, 18.8 points per game) to help beat Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 21.8) and the Dallas Wings (15-11) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at College Park Center, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.

The matchup has no line set.

Sky vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3 and BSSWX

Sky vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 84 Wings 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 165.5

Sky vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has covered the spread 12 times in 24 games.

Chicago has seen 11 of its 24 games hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

In 2023, the Sky are ninth in the WNBA offensively (79.2 points scored per game) and seventh on defense (82.6 points conceded).

In 2023, Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.5 per game) and eighth in rebounds conceded (34.8).

The Sky are seventh in the league in turnovers per game (13.6) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.1).

Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.5). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

The Sky are the best squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage defensively (33.1%).

In 2023, Chicago has taken 30.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 69.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.3% of Chicago's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.7% have been 2-pointers.

