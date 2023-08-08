Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field in the first of a three-game series, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +145 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Cardinals games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 54 of its 110 chances.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 24-31 23-20 26-43 38-47 11-16

