The Tampa Bay Rays host the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Wander Franco, Nolan Arenado and others in this game.

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 32 walks and 79 RBI (117 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.331/.508 on the year.

Arenado hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 22 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 57 RBI (119 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a .278/.365/.456 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Eflin Stats

The Rays' Zach Eflin (12-6) will make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Eflin has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 21st, .997 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Aug. 1 6.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 4.0 7 5 5 3 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 7.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Royals Jul. 16 3.0 7 5 5 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 5.0 4 2 2 5 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI (115 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashed .273/.337/.457 on the season.

Franco will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Tigers Aug. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 114 hits with 22 doubles, 16 home runs, 46 walks and 55 RBI.

He's slashing .315/.398/.508 on the year.

Diaz takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 at Tigers Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

