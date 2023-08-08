The Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) and St. Louis Cardinals (49-64) clash on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (12-6, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (6-7, 4.29 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (12-6, 3.46 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-7, 4.29 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 24 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.

Mikolas enters this matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Mikolas will try to secure his 21st outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

In five of his 24 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (12-6) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, a 7.12 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .997 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Eflin has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 21st, .997 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.

