Willson Contreras -- batting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .252 with 23 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 88th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 52 of 93 games this season (55.9%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (26.9%).

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.1% of his games this year, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .257 AVG .247 .340 OBP .353 .419 SLG .430 17 XBH 17 5 HR 6 21 RBI 21 45/17 K/BB 41/20 5 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings