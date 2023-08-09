Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to defeat Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 158 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 527 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.443 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs.

In two starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Hudson has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 3.3 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies L 9-4 Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies W 6-2 Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Home Zack Thompson Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Jalen Beeks 8/10/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals - Away Adam Wainwright Zack Greinke 8/12/2023 Royals - Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics - Home Miles Mikolas - 8/15/2023 Athletics - Home Dakota Hudson JP Sears

