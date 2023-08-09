The Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) host the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65) on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Jalen Beeks (2-3) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (2-0) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (2-3, 6.27 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (2-0, 4.10 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

The Cardinals will look to Hudson (2-0) to open the game and make his third start this season.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.

In eight games this season, he has compiled a 4.10 ERA and averages 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .257 against him.

Hudson heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Hudson has put up one start this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jalen Beeks

The Rays will hand the ball to Beeks (2-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing two innings of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing two hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.473 in 27 games this season.

Beeks has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

In seven starts this season, Beeks has yet to pitch five or more innings. He averages 1.4 frames per appearance.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished 15 without allowing an earned run.

