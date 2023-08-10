Tampa Bay Rays (69-47) will match up with the St. Louis Cardinals (50-65) at Tropicana Field on Thursday, August 10 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Rays are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+150). The contest's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (2-2, 4.04 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-4, 6.93 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 93 times and won 61, or 65.6%, of those games.

The Rays have a 28-8 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Rays went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cardinals have come away with 22 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

