Jordan Spieth is the current leader (+650) at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship after one round of play.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 11:15 AM ET

11:15 AM ET Venue: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par/Distance: Par 70/7,243 yards

FedEx St. Jude Championship Best Odds to Win

Jordan Spieth

Tee Time: 11:51 AM ET

11:51 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-7)

1st (-7) Odds to Win: +650

Spieth Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -7 5 0 1st

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 12:51 PM ET

12:51 PM ET Current Rank: 15th (-3)

15th (-3) Odds to Win: +750

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 6 1 15th

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 12:51 PM ET

12:51 PM ET Current Rank: 15th (-3)

15th (-3) Odds to Win: +900

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 4 3 15th

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-5)

3rd (-5) Odds to Win: +1000

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 3rd

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 12:27 PM ET

12:27 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-4)

5th (-4) Odds to Win: +1200

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -4 6 2 5th

FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Tommy Fleetwood 5th (-4) +2000 Emiliano Grillo 3rd (-5) +2500 Patrick Cantlay 34th (-2) +3000 Cameron Young 15th (-3) +3300 Hideki Matsuyama 15th (-3) +3300 Tony Finau 15th (-3) +3300 Cameron Davis 5th (-4) +3300 Lucas Glover 5th (-4) +4000 JT Poston 5th (-4) +4000 Corey Conners 15th (-3) +5000

