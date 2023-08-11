Wondering who will be on the bump to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Friday, including Kyle Gibson and the Orioles facing Luis Castillo and the Mariners.

Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for August 11.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Yankees at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Randy Vasquez (0-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (8-6) for the game between the teams Friday.

NYY: Vasquez MIA: Luzardo 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 23 (130.1 IP) - ERA 3.52 - K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -145

-145 NYY Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Guardians at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-1) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will give the start to Aaron Civale (5-3) when the clubs meet on Friday.

CLE: Curry TB: Civale 29 (64 IP) Games/IP 14 (81.1 IP) 2.95 ERA 2.55 6.3 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -210

-210 CLE Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (6-3) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Johan Oviedo (6-11) when the clubs meet Friday.

CIN: Abbott PIT: Oviedo 12 (70.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (131.1 IP) 2.93 ERA 4.18 9.4 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Reds at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -110

-110 CIN Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Twins at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Dallas Keuchel (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) when the teams play on Friday.

MIN: Keuchel PHI: Sanchez 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 10 (52.1 IP) 1.80 ERA 3.44 0.0 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Twins at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -160

-160 MIN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9.5 runs

Athletics at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (2-2) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Joan Adon (1-0) when the teams face off Friday.

OAK: Blackburn WSH: Adon 12 (60 IP) Games/IP 3 (11 IP) 4.35 ERA 4.91 9.5 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Nationals

WSH Odds to Win: -110

-110 OAK Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Cubs at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (1-2) to the bump as they take on the Blue Jays, who will counter with Jose Berrios (9-7) for the game between the teams Friday.

CHC: Assad TOR: Berrios 20 (53.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (136 IP) 3.35 ERA 3.38 7.2 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -155

-155 CHC Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 9 runs

Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-10) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will look to Tylor Megill (6-5) when the teams play on Friday.

ATL: Morton NYM: Megill 22 (123.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (76 IP) 3.86 ERA 5.45 9.6 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets

ATL Odds to Win: -185

-185 NYM Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9.5 runs

Tigers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (2-1) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Chris Sale (5-2) for the game between the clubs Friday.

DET: Skubal BOS: Sale 6 (27 IP) Games/IP 11 (59 IP) 3.67 ERA 4.58 11.0 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -145

-145 DET Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Brewers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Michael Kopech (5-10) when the clubs meet Friday.

MIL: Burnes CHW: Kopech 23 (139.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (107.2 IP) 3.42 ERA 4.43 9.1 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Brewers at White Sox

MIL Odds to Win: -175

-175 CHW Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Royals Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-6) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will counter with Dylan Coleman (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

STL: Wainwright KC: Coleman 14 (65.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (14.1 IP) 7.81 ERA 10.05 5.3 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Royals

STL Odds to Win: -125

-125 KC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 11 runs

Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (2-8) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Justin Verlander (6-6) when the clubs face off on Friday.

LAA: Detmers HOU: Verlander 20 (105.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (101.1 IP) 4.78 ERA 3.11 11.2 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Angels at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -175

-175 LAA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (8-8) to the bump as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Ryne Nelson (6-6) when the teams face off Friday.

SD: Snell ARI: Nelson 23 (124 IP) Games/IP 23 (122 IP) 2.69 ERA 5.16 11.9 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Padres at Diamondbacks

SD Odds to Win: -165

-165 ARI Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Orioles at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Gibson (11-6) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Castillo (7-7) when the teams play on Friday.

BAL: Gibson SEA: Castillo 24 (140 IP) Games/IP 23 (137.1 IP) 4.50 ERA 3.28 7.5 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -145

-145 BAL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 7.5 runs

Rockies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (9-8) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Lance Lynn (8-9) for the game between the clubs Friday.

COL: Gomber LAD: Lynn 23 (120 IP) Games/IP 23 (132.2 IP) 5.40 ERA 6.11 5.9 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -300

-300 COL Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 8.5 runs

Rangers at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (7-5) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will hand the ball to Scott Alexander (6-2) when the clubs play on Friday.

TEX: Gray SF: Alexander 20 (113.2 IP) Games/IP 40 (33.2 IP) 3.72 ERA 4.01 7.5 K/9 4.8

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Giants

TEX Odds to Win: -115

-115 SF Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

