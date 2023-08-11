Taylor Motter -- batting .156 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Dylan Coleman on the hill, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman

Dylan Coleman TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter has two doubles and four walks while batting .180.

Motter has picked up a hit in eight games this season (47.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.

Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .208 AVG .154 .240 OBP .241 .250 SLG .192 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings