The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dylan Coleman and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman

Dylan Coleman TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 23 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks while batting .252.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 88th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Contreras is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 95), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (30.5%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .257 AVG .247 .340 OBP .349 .419 SLG .440 17 XBH 18 5 HR 7 21 RBI 22 45/17 K/BB 43/20 5 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings