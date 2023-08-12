The AIG Women’s Open is underway, and Amy Yang is currently in second place with a score of -3.

Looking to place a wager on Amy Yang at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Amy Yang Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Yang has scored below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 15 rounds.

Yang has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 15 rounds.

Yang has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in four of her past five events.

Yang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 29 -4 265 0 17 3 3 $673,749

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Yang has one top-five finish in her past two appearances in this tournament. Her average finishing position has been second.

In her past two appearances at this event, she made it to the weekend once.

Yang last competed at this event in 2023 and finished second.

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,881 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Yang has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,595 yards, 286 yards shorter than the 6,881-yard Walton Heath Golf Club this week.

Yang's Last Time Out

Yang was in the 70th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which landed her in the 53rd percentile of the field.

Yang was better than just 6% of the competitors at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Yang fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Yang carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.6).

Yang's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were less than the tournament average (4.8).

In that most recent competition, Yang's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Yang ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Yang had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Yang Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Yang's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

