Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66) and Kansas City Royals (38-80) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on August 12.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (3-7, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Cole Ragans (3-3, 3.86 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 24, or 42.1%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won 16 of its 37 games, or 43.2%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

St. Louis has scored 546 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule