The Kansas City Royals (38-80) will look for Maikel Garcia to continue a 15-game hitting streak against the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66), on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (3-7) against the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-3).

Cardinals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-3, 3.86 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

  • Matz (3-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 17th start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.91 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .268 in 24 games this season.
  • He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
  • Matz has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Steven Matz vs. Royals

  • The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .241 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 23rd in the league (.393) and 114 home runs.
  • This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 2-for-10 with an RBI over 2 2/3 innings.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

  • Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
  • Ragans is trying to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
  • Ragans will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 2.1 frames per outing.
  • In 12 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cole Ragans vs. Cardinals

  • He will take the mound against a Cardinals offense that ranks seventh in the league with 1032 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .433 (sixth in the league) with 163 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).
  • Ragans has thrown 2/3 of an inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Cardinals this season.

