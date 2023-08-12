Seamus Power is in 66th place, with a score of +4, following the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Looking to place a wager on Seamus Power at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Seamus Power Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished below par six times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Power has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Power has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -6 271 1 17 3 3 $3.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Power has had an average finish of 44th at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 31st-place.

In his most recent three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Power finished 66th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,016 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,243 yards, 227 yards longer than average.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 60 yards shorter than the average course Power has played in the past year (7,303).

Power's Last Time Out

Power finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 50th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Power was better than 94% of the field at The Open Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Power failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Power carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.3).

Power did not record a birdie or better on any of the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship. The field average was 3.4.

At that most recent outing, Power's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 8.1).

Power ended The Open Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the six par-5 holes.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Power finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Power Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Power's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.