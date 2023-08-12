Tommy Edman -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Royals.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.
  • Edman has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20.9% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 42
.257 AVG .229
.306 OBP .311
.389 SLG .424
12 XBH 18
4 HR 4
21 RBI 11
28/9 K/BB 26/17
8 SB 7

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
