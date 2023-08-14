Monday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (52-66) and Oakland Athletics (33-85) going head-to-head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on August 14.

The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (6-8) against the Athletics and JP Sears (2-9).

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won one of its three games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 551 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule