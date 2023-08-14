Cardinals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 14
Monday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (52-66) and Oakland Athletics (33-85) going head-to-head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on August 14.
The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (6-8) against the Athletics and JP Sears (2-9).
Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season St. Louis has won one of its three games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored 551 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|@ Rays
|L 4-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Zach Eflin
|August 9
|@ Rays
|W 6-4
|Dakota Hudson vs Jalen Beeks
|August 10
|@ Rays
|W 5-2
|Matthew Liberatore vs Zack Littell
|August 11
|@ Royals
|L 12-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Dylan Coleman
|August 12
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Steven Matz vs Cole Ragans
|August 14
|Athletics
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs JP Sears
|August 15
|Athletics
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Freddy Tarnok
|August 16
|Athletics
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Paul Blackburn
|August 17
|Mets
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs José Quintana
|August 18
|Mets
|-
|Steven Matz vs Kodai Senga
|August 19
|Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Carlos Carrasco
